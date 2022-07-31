Rupert Murdoch has lost his 'enthusiasm' for Trump as Fox News moves on: report
According to a deep dive into the deteriorating relationship between Donald Trump and Rupert Murdoch, the Washington Post is reporting that the media mogul has become disenchanted with the idea of building up Trump's re-election prospects and that hosts on his Fox News network are moving on to boosting the next wave of GOP leaders who are on the rise.

As the Posts' Sarah Ellison and Jeremy Barr wrote, the marriage between the two conservatives has always been one of convenience for years -- with Trump providing Murdoch's media properties insider information and the former president depending on the conservative network to run interference for him.

According to the report, Murdoch has been keeping tabs on the Jan. 6 House hearing and has come to the conclusion that the former president is damaged goods.

"Rupert Murdoch has been watching the hearings with a less dismissive eye. And there are signs that the proceedings have helped convince him that the former president is losing his political expediency," the report states before adding, "Murdoch’s support for Donald Trump has been crucial to his political career and at times to his efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss. But as Trump inches closer to a third presidential run under the glare of criminal, civil and governmental investigations, multiple associates of Murdoch told The Washington Post that it appears he has lost his enthusiasm for Trump."

According to one insider, profitability for Murdoch has been a driving force in his Trump support.

“Appearing loyal to Trump made them money, and the minute it stops making them money, they will stop doing it,” explained a former Fox employee. “If it’s bad for their business, they will magically move on, the same way they magically discovered an affinity for him after their last attempt to stop him — during the 2016 primaries — failed.”

The report adds, "A Fox News on-air personality, speaking on the condition of anonymity to be candid, expressed doubt that Trump’s biggest boosters at the network 'would ever turn on him' but suggested that hosts might prod viewers toward alternatives for the next Republican president — those they think stand a better chance at re-empowering the conservative movement."

