'Furious' Russell Brand dropped major TV gig after co-host roasted him over sexual predator rumors: report

Comedian and podcast host Russell Brand dropped a major TV gig in the U.K. after he was accused of being a sexual predator, Deadline reported.

While Brand was working as a judge on Comedy Central’s Roast Battle in 2018, he was reportedly roasted on camera more than once by one of the show's judges, Katherine Ryan over allegations he had sexually assaulted women. According to Deadline's report, the moments were edited out of the final take.

"The confrontations reveal how speculation about Brand was circulating in the comedy and TV worlds, but he continued to be employed on primetime series. The show appears to be something of a turning point, however, given Brand virtually vanished from UK television screens after 2018," Deadline's report stated.

Sources tell Deadline that Brand was “absolutely furious” at being called out by Ryan.

“Contract negotiations were made as tricky as possible, is the best way to put it,” a source familiar with talks with Brand told Deadline. “In the end, it came down to the fact that it seemed like Russell didn’t have a good sense of humor. He didn’t feel he was fair game.

Read the full report at Deadline.