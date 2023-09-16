'I was very, very promiscuous': Russell Brand pushes back after multiple accusations of sexual assault

Comedian and YouTube personality Russell Brand is pushing back at new accusations that he sexually assaulted three women and a teenager according to the BBC.
The sexual assault report was "part of a joint investigation by the Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches," with the BBC reporting, "Four women are alleging sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013 ... At the time of the alleged assaults, Brand was a presenter for BBC Radio 2, Channel 4, and an actor in Hollywood films. Other claims made as part of the investigation include allegations about Brand's controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour."
Late Friday night, Brand took to his social media platforms to defend himself, claiming his liaisons were all "consensual."
The BBC reported that Brand claimed, "Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute."
He continued, "These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I've written about extensively in my books I was very, very promiscuous. Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual."
The report adds Brand added he believes he's the victim of as a "co-ordinated attack" and will be looking into the "very, very serious" allegations.
