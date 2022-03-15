Russian member of parliament demands Putin take Alaska while state TV host suggests nuclear strikes: report

Just 24 hours ago, Russia's Channel 1 Marina Ovsyannikova held up an anti-war sign urging Russians not to believe propaganda. According to one American on the ground in Russia, the incident sent shockwaves through society with the video being pushed around to millions on social media and via text message.
The Daily Beast reported Tuesday that after the incident, another Russian state television personality went nuclear, literally. Olga Skabeeva, who hosts the Russian show "60 Minutes," quoted a statement from White House press secretary to claim, "Jennifer Psaki’s statement said that no matter what Putin does in Ukraine—whether he uses biological weapons or drops a nuclear bomb—the United States won’t get involved."
Russian member of Parliament, Oleg Matveychev, who is known for spouting Putin's propaganda, showed another clip of Fox News host Tucker Carlson with his own comments.
“There isn’t a single country in the world that is as easily manipulated as America,” Matveychev said. “Here’s what will be on the table after our victory... After Ukraine’s demilitarization is completed... we’re going to raise the stakes... For example, the lifting of all sanctions... The dissolution of NATO, because the presence of NATO in some countries is getting in our way. Extradition of all war criminals... like [Anton] Herashchenko [former deputy minister at the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs], Zelensky, [former President of Ukraine Petro] Poroshenko. Extradition of various oligarchs, like [Mikhail] Khodorkovsky."
"We should be thinking about reparations from the damage that was caused by the sanctions and the war itself, because that too costs money and we should get it back. The return of all Russian properties, those of the Russian empire, the Soviet Union and current Russia, which has been seized in the United States, and so on."
“Are you including Alaska and Fort Ross?” the host asked.
“That was my next point. As well as the Antarctic," Matveychev, continued. "We discovered it, so it belongs to us... Also, the return of all medals that have been unlawfully taken from our sportsmen during all Olympic games, as well as the extradition of [Grigory] Rodchenkov, along with the extradition of multiple other criminals we’ll want. I think we should start voicing all of that, so they understand what will be on the table. You didn’t want to talk to us about something small, like Ukraine’s neutrality, here’s what you get. And that’s not even all of it.”
"Does your list include a tactical nuclear strike, or are we going straight for the strategic one?" the host asked.
“What for? We can take them down without it," replied Matveychev.
“I still think that those who took our money should be told, you have 24 hours to unfreeze our funds, or else we’ll send you what you know we’ve got," the host claimed, according to the translation. "Your choice. Tactical or strategic, take a pick. You took our money, you’re the thieves, our talk is short with you: a bullet to the head.”
The show also aired recent clips of former President Donald Trump attacking Biden for not speaking to Putin. He even hinted that the upcoming presidential elections will include Russian meddling again. "We're waiting," the host said.
