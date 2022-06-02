US conducted hacking operations to help Ukraine after Russian invasion

United States Cyber Command revealed that they have conducted operations in support of Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

CNN.com cited an interview with Sky News in which General Paul Nakasone revealed that they've conducted several cyber operations as part of the effort for Ukraine.

"We've conducted a series of operations across the full spectrum; offensive, defensive, [and] information operations," he said. The official cyber command declined to give details about the actions.

CNN explained that it's rare for military officials to acknowledge hacking operations publicly.

President Joe Biden said that the US military wouldn't engage directly with the Russian military and when asked if this violates the pledge, the White House commented that it did not.

"We don't see it as such," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The actions also weren't seen as a surprise, as the White House has warned for months that the U.S. would retaliate with their own cyberattacks if necessary.

There don't appear to be any cyberattacks from Russia against Ukraine or the allies as of yet, and analysts are torn when it comes to speculating the reasons. One defense official told CNN that it could be that they don't want to risk the U.S. retaliating.

The official explained that Russia has faced a lot of problems in an invasion that President Vladimir Putin thought would be an easy one.

"I think that adding any kind of potential for US cyber into that mix ... [is] probably factoring into their decision calculus," said the official. Even just the smallest cyberattack from Russia could indicate that they fear it would be seen as an escalation.

"For Russia, understanding the full scope of US cyber combat power is a gap for them which leaves them unsure about opening this front, at least at this time," the senior official continued. "Cyber warfare is a new domain ... It hasn't been around long enough for any one nation-state to dominate it."

Read the full report at CNN.com.