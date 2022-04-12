Russia blocks GPS from US satellites — including those used by private pilots in Sweden and Finland: Pentagon
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (AFP)

Sweden and Finland have been rushing to ensure they're affiliated with NATO as Russia's attacks on Ukraine continue. It was reported by NBC News on Monday, that there is a good reason for the countries to panic. Russia has started jamming GPS signals from global satellites, including those used by private pilots in countries like Finland.

Gen. David Thompson at the Pentagon revealed the interference to NBC, but noted that Russia has not et directly attacked U.S. GPS satellites that are in orbit. It's unclear if that's something they anticipate.

The action is something that Russia did in Syria in 2018, which prevented drones from being able to operate. The move then came after a suspected chemical attack.

Russia also jammed Russian routinely in eastern Ukraine after they invaded Crimea in 2014. They also have been known to spoof GPS to disguise Russian President Vladimir Putin from being tracked around the country, Wired reported.

See the full report below:


