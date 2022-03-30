MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski fact-checks Trump's latest 'Russia if you're listening' conspiracies

Donald Trump openly asked Vladimir Putin to release damaging information about President Joe Biden's son, but MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski fact-checked the former president's latest conspiracy theory.
The twice-impeached former president suggested Putin might know about an alleged payment to Hunter Biden from the wife of Moscow's former mayor, which was based on a partisan Senate report released shortly before the 2020 election, but the "Morning Joe" co-host said there's nothing to the allegations.
"Fact check: The payments the former president is referring to come from a highly criticized Republican-led Senate report released just weeks before the 2020 election," Brzezinski said. "It maintained that Elena Baturina, the widow of Moscow's former mayor, wired $3.5 million to a firm associated with Hunter Biden. The report did not show that Hunter Biden received any of the money. Hunter Biden's legal team long claimed he had no interest in the firm and was not paid any of the money in question. As to trump's claims that Putin knows something about the payments, the Russian president has previously said he was unaware of any business ties between Hunter Biden and Baturina."
"Trump himself was seeking out business with the former mayor of Moscow in the late 1990s," she added. "He had a pageant there, very involved with Russia."
