'Time is not on their side': European intel official says Russia can't 'keep going like this for long'

American intelligence officials have so far painted an unflattering assessment on the effectiveness of Russia's war effort in Ukraine -- and it seems as though European intelligence officials are even more gloomy on the Kremlin's prospects for victory.

One European intel official who spoke with foreign policy journalist Michael Weiss revealed that they don't believe Russia has that much left in the tank when it comes to waging a long-term battle in Ukraine.

At the moment, the official said, the Russian military is suffering from "bad morale, lack of manpower," and its having to take extreme measures to get people to actually fight in its war.

"They're calling in reservists, offering money and contracts to people to go fight and, as you've seen, relying on conscripts," the official claimed. "It's not a popular war in the Russian military from what we've seen. People are terrorized, threatened with lawsuits if they decline to fight."

The official also cast doubt on Russia's ability to keep up the fight for the long haul.

"Russia doesn't have the power to keep going like this for very long," they said. "Time isn't on their side, nor do they have a recipe for winning. They can't win hearts and minds, that's for sure."

