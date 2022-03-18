Deaths, defections, and desertions in Russian military are 'much higher' than we realize: Retired general

On CNN Thursday, retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling suggested that the Russian military deaths and defections NATO is publicly reporting could just be the tip of the iceberg in the invasion of Ukraine.
"The U.S. and allies estimate thousands of Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine so far," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "The highest estimate is 7-10,000 in three weeks of fighting. What does that say about Russia's ability to wage this war?"
"Well, what I'd say, Wolf, first of all is, I think those numbers are exceedingly conservative," said Hertling. "I think there are casualties, not only that are killed in action but Russians who have surrendered who have deserted their equipment, is much higher than that."
"Not, you know, focusing on a body counts or anything like that," added Hertling. "But we're seeing a campaign where the Russian military was not prepared to conduct this kind of a conventional operation. Their soldiers have run away from the fight and the only thing left is some of the horrific and inhuman ways that Russia is using artillery and missile and rocket strikes to terrorize the civilians of the great nation of Ukraine."
