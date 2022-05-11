Russia is 'losing and they know it' after Ukraine's 'stunning counterattack': Retired general

Amid reports of fresh setbacks for Russian forces in Ukraine, Ret. Brig. Gen. Steve Anderson suggested that the Russian military knows that it has bitten off more than it can chew.

During a panel discussion on CNN, host Kate Bolduan asked Anderson what he made of reports that Russia is moving more troops toward the city of Kharkiv, where the Ukrainians have had success in pushing back Russian forces who previously believed they'd had the city secured.

"It suggests that to me, Kate, they're losing and they know it," he said. "They're having to reposition their forces. They've been trying for six weeks now to cross the rivers and to get down to Kramatorsk. They've been trying to get down there but unable to do it."

Anderson then credited the Ukrainians with executing what he described as "a stunning counterattack north of Kyiv" that he credited with disrupting Russia's supply lines, thus forcing them to reposition their forces.

READ MORE: GOP leader: Republicans will 'move day one' to enact federal abortion law after Supreme Court ruling

"It's another indicator [that] things are not going well for Vladimir Putin down there," he said.

Guest Susan Glasser, however, warned that these setbacks might make the situation more dangerous because it could lead to Putin ordering more extreme measures.

"Russia and Putin have been willing to go for a long, long period of time to accomplish objectives, even when they've suffered reverses at the beginning," she said. "If anything, that's caused increased escalation and increased brutality and I think when you look at the two Chechnya campaigns that Russia waged inside its own borders against its own citizens, that's where you get the fear that Russia losing could make Russia even more brutal and dangerous."

Watch the video below or at this link.





