Russian state media reportedly rooting for big GOP win in midterms

Russian strongman Vladimir Putin appears to be hoping for Republicans to win the 2022 election in America, according to coverage of the midterms on state television.

Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor, explained the dynamics in The Daily Beast.

"Russian state media is following the midterm elections in the United States with great interest, but the mood in Moscow’s studios had noticeably soured in comparison to the fun-filled episodes of the years preceding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," Davis reported. "While the experts and the hosts are still rooting for the Republicans, they stop short of promising the audience total salvation even with the GOP back in charge. Even the most seasoned propagandists can’t hide the fact that Russia’s war against Ukraine—and the global fallout that followed—is only going from bad to worse."

The outcome of the midterms could impact the war in Ukraine, with far-right MAGA Republicans vowing to cut off aid.

"Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) vowed at a Thursday campaign rally for Donald Trump in Iowa.

Davis reported, "during Monday’s broadcast of the state TV show 60 Minutes, Sergei Luzyanin, professor at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations under the Russian Foreign Ministry, complained of the bipartisan 'Russophobic consensus' in the U.S. Congress and Senate."

Luzyanin predicted it would be entertaining for Russians to watch Americans battle internally.

“A potential victory of the Republicans in the Congress and perhaps in the Senate, will mark the beginning of a political Halloween," he said. “After the midterm elections, we’ll see a glass jar full of poisonous American spiders, tearing each other up. Go ahead and eat one another! It will be a frightening political process... It may also lead to tactical or strategic changes in their foreign policy... Get lots of popcorn and let’s watch.”

