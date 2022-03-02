Russia's ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, lashed out at Western powers this week, claiming they had pushed an "illegal coup" in Ukraine in 2014.

Nebenzya said the coup had the support of the United States, adding that Ukraine's "legitimately elected president" had been "overthrown."Nebenzya was referring to former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych, who fled to Russia in 2014.

The Recount, which posted a video of the remarks on Twitter, initially reported that Nebenzya had referred to Trump as the "legitimately elected president."

"We deleted a tweet that took UN Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya out of context — the way his sentence was structured and translated tripped us up," The Recount explained.

(Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Vasily Nebenzya had claimed Donald Trump was overthrown.)

SmartNews