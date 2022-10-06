It has been another grim week in Russia as protests continue across the country after Vladimir Putin instituted a military draft. Things aren't going well in his Ukraine invasion with more and more Russian soldiers dying, surrendering or being captured.

There has also been an outbreak of Russian military leaders falling out of windows or shooting themselves and their families. On Thursday, Putin's defense minister was encouraged by his own team to shoot himself, the Daily Beast reported, citing a Telegram post from one of the puppet Russian leaders in the Kherson region of Ukraine.

“Yes, really, many are saying that… a defense minister who allowed such circumstances to arise could, as an officer, just shoot himself. But, you know, for many the word ‘officer’ is not clear,” he said.

Since the start of the war, there has been an ongoing conversation about the Russian oligarchs Putin installed and their spending not to build up the military but instead to funnel that cash to themselves. It has resulted in embarrassing failures for Putin, who thought his military was larger and much more advanced than it actually was.

Putin, who turns 70 on Friday, has blamed "worthless" military leaders for the humiliation.

"After weeks of complaints by pro-Kremlin military bloggers, anger at the military has now officially carried over into a more formal setting: even some Russian lawmakers are now lashing out at defense officials, with retired army officer Andrei Kartapolov on Wednesday demanding the army 'stop lying' about war losses," said the Beast.



Meanwhile, propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, interviewing Kartapolov, noted the “only solution” would be to kill the defense brass he deemed "guilty."

It comes at a difficult time for Putin as it was just days ago he bragged that areas of Ukraine were officially Russian again. Now, Ukraine's efforts to retake those regions has resulted in more losses for Russian soldiers.

Read the full report at the Daily Beast.

