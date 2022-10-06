'This has made me sick': Outrage erupts after video shows daycare employees tormenting children with Halloween mask

Outrage is growing over a viral video showing a daycare worker at a North Mississippi daycare using a Halloween mask to scare terrified children. According to reports, four employees at Lil' Blessings Child Care & Learning Center have been fired over the incident and Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook confirmed with WCBI that his department is investigating.

The video shows a daycare employee wearing a Halloween mask and yelling at children who didn’t "clean up" or "act good." The terrified children, who look to be no older than 4 or 5-years-old, can be seen and heard crying, with some running away from the employee wearing the mask while another employee points out who acted good or bad. The employee wearing the mask can be seen getting within inches of children’s faces while screaming.

"I contacted my licensure, and she has gotten involved," Lil' Blessings founder Shelia Sanders said. "The people that did those acts are no longer with us. They were fired. I wasn’t here at the time and wasn’t aware they were doing that. I don’t condone that and never have. I just want to say it’s been taken care of."

The Mississippi Department of Human Services is investigating the incident, as well as the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

IN OTHER NEWS: Judge scolds Alex Jones' lawyer for 'personal attacks' on attorneys for Sandy Hook parents

According to the Monroe Journal, the video went viral after being posted to Facebook. "This has made me S I C K," wrote the woman who uploaded it.

In a post to Reddit, a person claiming to be the one who recorded the incident says the employees scaring the children had done this kind of thing before, but would only get slap on the wrist if their behavior was dealt with internally and not made public.

"So when I heard she was going to do it again, I recorded to get the proof and then the video was sent to parents to show them how their child was being treated," the unidentified person wrote.

Watch the video below or at this link.