Ukrainian missiles inflict 'very serious damage' on flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet: BBC

On Wednesday, BBC News reported that the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet has been struck by Ukrainian rockets.

"The Moskva, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, received 'very serious damage', Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko said," according to the report. "'It has been confirmed that the missile cruiser Moskva today went exactly where it was sent by our border guards on Snake Island!' he said."

"Earlier on Wednesday a fire was reported on the ship. Ukrainian presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovych said Russian rescuers were unable to reach the vessel," the report continued. "He said the ship could have as many as 510 crew members on board."

The Moskva became infamous as the ship that ordered a garrison of Ukrainian troops on Snake Island to surrender, to which they replied, "Russian warship, go f**k yourself."

The 13 troops had initially been feared killed in action after that confrontation, but later reports indicated that they had survived and been taken prisoner.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has seen escalating war crimes against civilians by Russian forces, has been punctuated with several setbacks for Russian forces, including a number of high-ranking military officers killed on the battlefield.

NOW WATCH: 'A stunt that blew up in your face': Reporters grill Greg Abbott over widely criticized border inspection policy