Russia condemned for 'war crimes' after reports of cluster munitions emerge
Screengrab.

Russia strongman Vladimir Putin was harshly criticized on Twitter on Monday after video evidence appeared to show the use of cluster munitions in Ukraine.

Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, who commanded U.S. Army forces in Europe, identified the use of cluster bombs during a Monday appearance on CNN.

"Ukrainian officials say at least 11 people were killed and more were wounded in the eastern city of Kharkiv on Monday morning after Russia launched rocket strikes, targeting Ukraine’s second-largest city with some of the heaviest shelling and street fighting since the invasion began Thursday. Suspected cluster munitions struck buildings in the city," The Washington Post reported. "Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, said Monday that 'dozens are dying' and that at least 11 people were confirmed dead. He called the attacks in three areas of the predominantly Russian-speaking city that had been considered more friendly to Russia 'a war crime.'”

Synehubov was not the only one reporting on Putin having potentially committed war crimes. Here's some of what others were saying:























SmartNews Video