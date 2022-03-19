Putin's army is now 'incredibly vulnerable' due to their 'crappy leadership': military expert

Appearing on CNN on Saturday afternoon, retired Maj. Gen James "Spider" Marks continued to express surprise at how badly Russia's invasion of Ukraine has gone and suggested that the blame starts at the top.

Echoing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's claim that the Russian military has "struggled with logistics," the CNN military analyst was considerably more blunt and said the invasion is going far worse than anyone predicted.



"What you're seeing, look, this is an army, this Russian army that's been trying to modernize over the course of the last couple of decades and it's done a fairly good job of getting the right equipment and capabilities, but they are poorly led," he explained. "There's nothing worse in any organization than crappy leadership and that's exactly what the Russians are displaying."

"Their soldiers are not motivated," he continued. "They haven't been able to get out of their vehicles and really kind of exercise and maneuver at a pace and with the momentum they demonstrated they've learned anything from their training. And they're now transitioning to a defensive posture. which means they've culminated. They're kind of within. They're at the end of their logistics, they've transitioned to defense, which means they're incredibly vulnerable and Ukrainians know that."

"As the Russians try to resupply and evacuate, Ukrainians need to get after those lines and those units and they're doing it quite well," he added.

Watch below:

CNN 03 19 2022 12 18 32 youtu.be



