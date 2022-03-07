Russian general reported killed in action near Kharkiv — second such loss in two weeks: report

On Monday, intelligence officials in Ukraine claimed that Russian General-major Vitaly Gerasimov, the deputy commander of Russia's 41st Army ground forces, has been taken out near the city of Kharkiv.

This comes just days after previous reports that Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky, also a deputy commander of the 41st Army, was killed by a Ukrainian sniper.

These generals are not the only reported losses among high-ranking Russian military officials; according to the New York Post, "A divisional commander and regimental commander died as a convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles continued to struggle while heading for the capital city of Kyiv."

This comes as experts have broadly expressed surprise at the failure of Russian forces to take significant territory during the invasion, and speculation that the effects of the war could have disastrous consequences for Vladimir Putin's regime.