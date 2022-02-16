Russia-sponsored hackers are targeting Department of Defense contractors to steal information on weapons technologies: report
Hacker (Shutterstock)

The U.S. intelligence community is warning that Russia-linked hackers are trying to breach Department of Defense contractor computer networks to steal information on weapons technologies, Axios reports.

There have been numerous attempts to breach the networks which have acquired emails, sensitive, unclassified information and "export-controlled technology" owned by DoD contractors. The FBI, National Security Agency and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency says that the targeted companies are involved with weapons and missile development, vehicle and aircraft design, software development, information technologies, data analytics and logistics.

"By acquiring proprietary internal documents and email communications, adversaries may be able to adjust their own military plans and priorities, hasten technological development efforts, inform foreign policymakers of U.S. intentions, and target potential sources for recruitment," the intelligence community said.

Read the full report over at Axios.

