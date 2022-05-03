Pentagon press secretary claims Russia is 'struggling' with their Ukraine invasion
Annual Direct Line with Vladimir Putin in Moscow - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin" live call-in show. - -/Kremlin/dpa

On CNN Tuesday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that Russia's attempted reset its war in Ukraine is not going well.

"How do you see where Russian forces are now on their objective, on being able to annex parts of eastern Ukraine?" asked anchor Brianna Keilar.

"They're struggling," said Kirby. "The progress in the east from the Russians has been uneven. It has been impeded, it has been slow. And they have not been able to achieve a whole lot of success there in the east. They're still bombing Mariupol. For all the claims there is no resistance in Mariupol, there is."

Kirby then explained that even Russian gains are not guaranteed to hold.

"They have not achieved really any of the strategic objectives that Mr. Putin set out for, and the Ukrainians are fighting back stiffly, bravely, nimbly, skillfully in the Donbas region," Kirby concluded. "There is a lot of back and forth. The Russians might take a town or two, Ukrainians will take it back. We're still continuing to see that, even over the last 24 hours."

Initially, Russian forces seemed to be attempting to take the capital city of Kyiv, in the north central area of Ukraine, only to face serious obstacles.

Russia has subsequently pulled back to focus on the eastern areas, where the Kremlin-backed rebels in Donetsk and Luhansk initially declared so called "independent republics" that Russia used as the justification to launch a "security" mission to protect.

