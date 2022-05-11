Russian soldier becomes the first to stand trial for war crimes in Ukraine
Kremlin photo of Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announced the first war crimes prosecution of a Russian soldier since Vladimir Putin's February invasion.

Sgt. Vadim Shysimarin, 21, is facing 10 to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Ukraine’s intelligence agency, the S.B.U., found that Shysimarin shot a civilian according to a New York Times report.

"On Feb. 28, four days into Russia’s invasion, Sergeant Shysimarin and four other servicemen stole a car at gunpoint while fleeing Ukrainian forces and drove into the village of Chupakhivka in the Sumy region, about 200 miles east of Kyiv. There they saw an unarmed 62-year-old resident biking on the roadside and talking on the phone," The Times reported.

"Sergeant Shysimarin was ordered to kill the man so he would not report them. He fired a Kalashnikov rifle out of the car window at the man’s head and killed him on the spot, just a few dozen yards from his home," the newspaper explained.

In addition to Ukraine, multiple international organizations are conducting investigations of war crimes.

