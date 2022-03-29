Former President Donald Trump continues to be praised on Russian state television almost as much as he's regaled on Fox News, with state media now calling for regime change in the United States.

Daily Beast columnist Julia Davis has been monitoring Russian state TV to report on how the invasion is being portrayed by the Kremlin.

"Putin’s invasion of Ukraine pitted Russia against most of the world, leaving Kremlin propagandists yearning for any tidbits of pro-Russian sentiment in the United States. These days, state television draws on a bounty of translated quotes almost exclusively from two Western voices: Tucker Carlson of Fox News and former U.S. President Donald J. Trump," Davis reported Tuesday.

She also reported that a Russian TV host was calling for regime change in America to return Donald Trump to power, even though Kamala Harris is next in line, followed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and then Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT).

"It is time for us, for our people, to call on the people of the United States to change the regime in the U.S. early," Russian TV host Evgeny Popov said.

"And to again help our partner Trump to become president," he said.



