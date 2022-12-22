Security video shows the moment Russian forces showed up to take children from Ukrainian orphanage

While investigating reports that Russian forces took children from two orphanages in Kherson, Ukraine, Sky News found CCTV footage that captured the moment Russians arrived to find the children.

The footage shows agents with Russia's secret police, the FSB, leading Russian soldiers through an orphanage.

"They confiscated all the children's files," orphanage director Volodymyr Sahaidak told Sky News, "because they couldn't figure out where the children were, so they took files, they took computers, they took away the CCTV system because they wanted to know where the children had gone."

According to Sky News, no children were at the orphanage at the time because the community had heard the call from the orphanage to hide them. "The entire village rallied together to protect the children, taking them in, three or four per family. They ran the risk of collaborators exposing them to the Russians and being arrested or shot," Sky News' report stated.

The Russians never found the orphans, but sent another fifteen children from elsewhere in Ukraine for the orphanage to look after. Sky News has seen videos showing orphanage staff taking them in and treating them as their own. When the Russians finally retreated from the region, they came and took all 15 children with them.

Watch the video below or at this link.