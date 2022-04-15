Ukraine seizes detained pro-Putin oligarch's yacht -- and his 26 cars
Telegram/Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian government revealed it had detained Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk -- and now they're moved to seize his considerable belongings.

CNBC reports that Ukraine has now seized several key Medvedchuk properties, including 26 different cars, 23 houses, 32 apartments, and the obligatory luxury yacht.

Although seizing Russian oligarchs' yachts has become a pastime in many Western countries, the detention of Medvedchuk this week gave the Ukrainians a chance to get in on the action.

CNBC also reports that Ukrainian officials this week offered details about how they managed to recapture Medvedchuk, who evaded their grasp at the start of the Russian invasion of their country.

"Russian agents planned to smuggle Medvedchuk out of Ukrainian territory by boat into the Russian-occupied region of the country, and from there on to Moscow," writes CNBC, quoting Ukrainian officials. "When Medvedchuk was captured, the 67-year-old was wearing a Ukrainian army uniform and accompanied by what appeared to be real Ukrainian law enforcement officers."

