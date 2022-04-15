Scandal-plagued former Trump official Scott Pruitt files to run for US Senate
FILE PHOTO - EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks during a meeting held by U.S. President Donald Trump on infrastructure at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Former Trump Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt, who was fired in 2018 after being implicated in multiple scandals, is apparently plotting a run at the United States Senate.

Tulsa World reports that Pruitt has filed to run for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK).

"Pruitt represented Tulsa and Wagoner counties in the Oklahoma Senate from 1998 until 2006," notes Tulsa World. "He served two terms in the Attorney General's Office after being elected first in 2010."

During his tenure as Trump's EPA chief, however, he was best known for becoming embroiled in numerous ethics controversies, such as when he gave a massive pay raise worth more than $50,000 a year to a longtime ally whom he'd brought on to the EPA.

As The Washington Post wrote at the time of his departure from the White House, Pruitt's actions raised "questions about taxpayer-funded first-class travel, a discounted condominium rental from the wife of a D.C. lobbyist and the installation of a $43,000 soundproof phone booth in his office."

Pruitt also used his position as EPA chief to lobby fast food chain Chick-Fil-A to let his wife set up a franchise.

