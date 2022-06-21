Ahead of J6 testimony, Arizona GOP leader slams Trump's 'juvenile' push to overturn 2020 election

On Monday, WRAL reported that Arizona's Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers slammed former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election as "juvenile" in conversation with reporters.

This comes as Bowers is one of a number of Republican officials scheduled to testify at the next public hearing of the January 6 House Select Committee on Tuesday.

"Bowers spoke to The Associated Press after he arrived in Washington on Monday afternoon. He will be questioned about a phone call he got from Trump and attorney Rudy Giuliani in the weeks after the November 2020 election where Giuliani floated a proposal to replace Arizona's Biden electors by having the state's Legislature instead choose those committed to voting for Trump," reported Bob Christie. "Bowers refused, saying the scheme was illegal and unconstitutional. In an interview last year, he said he told the president he would not break the law to help him gain the presidency."

"Bowers said efforts by Trump's backers have harmed the nation, undercut trust in elections and the right of people to vote their conscience," said the report. "'I just think it is horrendous. It’s terrible,' Bowers said. "The result of throwing the pebble in the pond, the reverberations across the pond, have, I think, been very destructive."

A number of other Republican officials stood up to Trump's push to overturn the results in states Joe Biden won.

One of the most famous examples is that of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whom Trump pressured to "find" 11,000 extra votes in the leadup to the Capitol attack. That matter is currently under criminal investigation by a state prosecutor in Georgia.