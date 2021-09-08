Tennessee school district fails to enact mask mandate as 1,000 students fight Covid infections

Tennessee school officials failed to enact a mandate requiring face masks on Tuesday as the district reported that over 1,000 students had tested positive for Covid-19.
The Rutherford County School Board held a meeting for over three hours but was not able to agree on masks, WSMV reported. The current policy makes masks optional for students.
According to Phil Williams of News Channel 5, schools in Rutherford County reported more than 1,000 Covid-positive students on Tuesday. He said that over 10,000 students had been quarantined at least one day last week.
Despite the record number of infections, some parents showed up at the school board meeting to demand a "choice" on masks.
“We the parents are here to assert our rights as guardians of our children. I don't co-parent with the school board," parent Adam Williams said. “We're not really here to ask for permission about this anymore. We're here to assert our rights as parents. My son still has constitutional rights."
Instead of enacting a mask mandate for schools, the board decided to create a committee "that will discuss options to fight the spread of Covid-19 in the school district," WSMV reported.