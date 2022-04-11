Two delegates busted for trying to vote twice at GOP convention in Utah

Two men were busted for trying to vote twice during a Republican convention over the weekend in Utah.

The men attempted to cast more than one vote in the county clerk race Saturday at the Salt Lake County GOP convention, and party officials are considering legal action, reported KSL-FM.

“One person took two ballots and stuffed [them] into the container… he ran off,” said Salt Lake GOP Chairman Chris Null. “Another person attempted, and that person we stopped it before he was able to accomplish it.”

The second man was called up onstage but couldn't explain why he tried to cast two ballots in the race Nancy Lord and Goud Maragani, and both men were stripped of their delegate titles.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump flew into a rage after someone mentioned Ukraine – according to his former deputy national security adviser

“He claimed he didn’t do it but we had enough witnesses," Null said.

One of the men was a local precinct chair, but neither of their names were released.

“We’re going to probably send this to the Attorney General, we may actually prosecute,” Null said. “That’s a serious issue in our system.”

Maragani won the election with 69 percent of the delegate vote and now advances to the general election in November.

There were 1,253 total credentialed delegates gathered at the convention at Kearns High School.



