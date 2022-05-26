Uvalde gunman's mother got 'an uneasy feeling' about her son -- but insists he was 'not a monster'
Uvalde Massacre Reignites National Gun Control Debate

The mother of the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School admitted she saw warning signs in his behavior.

Adriana Reyes, the mother of accused shooter Salvador Ramos, told ABC News that her son was "not a monster" but did display troubling signs of violence.

"I had an uneasy feeling sometimes, like 'what are you up to?" Reyes said in an interview at her home. "He can be aggressive ... If he really got mad."

Ramos allegedly purchased two military-style rifles shortly after turning 18 this month, and he used them to carry out the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history after wounding his own grandmother at their home.

"We all have a rage," Reyes said, "that some people have it more than others."

Reyes repeatedly expressed sympathy for the child victims and their families, and said she was not aware that her son had bought the weapons.

"Those kids… I have no words," Reyes said, crying. "I don't know what to say about those poor kids."

