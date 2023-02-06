'Full on Satan worship': Conservatives freak out over Sam Smith's Grammy performance
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Sam Smith performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)

Singers Sam Smith and Kim Petras delivered a devilish performance at the Grammys on Sunday night, and it has many conservative commentators in a Satanic panic.

During the awards ceremony, Smith and Petras performed their song "Unholy," with Smith clad in a top hat featuring red devil horns and surrounded by red-robed female dancers.

Conservatives on Twitter reacted with horror to the performance, which they believed was an actual tribute to Satan.

"The Grammys have gone full-on Satan worship right on prime time TV," wrote Newsmax's Benny Johnson.

Christian life coach Solomon Buchi also thought that the performance was not symbolic but a literal ritual in honor of the devil.

"If as a Christian, you think we are reaching when we talk about the dominance and normalization of Satan worship in pop music, you need discernment," he wrote. "Sam Smith’s performance at the Grammy’s last night was satanic, gory. No, it’s not art; it’s symbolic of who they serve."

Human Events editor Ben Kew also believed that the performance was intended to pay tribute to the Lord of Darkness.

"I know we on the right probably use the word satanic too often but this peformance (sic) from Sam Smith is literally a tribute to Satan," he argued.

"Definitely not a spiritual war," Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk sarcastically quipped about the performance.

Other right-wing Christians linked Smith's performance to the COVID-19 vaccines, which many of them believe to be the biblical "Mark of the Beast."

"Sam Smith’s satanic performance at the Grammy’s ended with a Pfizer commercial," wrote conservative influencer Robby Starbuck. "You can’t get it more on the nose than that. Pfizer and Hollywood deserve each other."

Another right-wing Twitter user complained about the injustice of Smith being allowed to wear fake devil horns on television even as rapper Kanye West was canceled for opening praising late Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

