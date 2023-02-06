Morning Joe reminds viewers of the last time the Koch network ‘stopped the craziness’ in GOP primaries
The powerful Koch network is taking a stand against Donald Trump heading into the 2024 election cycle, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough examined the historical parallel to the Tea Party insurgency a decade ago.

A memo released by Americans for Prosperity shows the conservative heavyweights will oppose the former president's GOP primary bid after a lackluster showing by Republicans in the 2022 midterms, and the "Morning Joe" host said that reminded him of the Koch brothers taking on the right-wing Tea Party movement.

"The fact the Koch network, so powerful in the Republican Party, is saying, 'Hey, we don't usually get involved in primaries but we're getting involved now,'" Scarborough said. "It reminds me so much of 2014. I don't know if you remember 2010, Tea Partiers had a massive time, 2012, more Tea Party type candidates were getting nominated, and Republicans started losing races they should never have lost statewide. In 2014, the Koch network, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, other sort of mainstream Republican outfits said, 'Enough.' They started getting involved in early primaries. I remember an Alabama one being a special election very early on where they said, 'We are going in and stopping this craziness and madness.' That's what they did."

"Looks like that's what the Koch brothers or the Koch network is looking to do now," Scarborough added. "It's one thing when politicians say Donald Trump shouldn't run again. Explain how powerful and how important the Koch donor network is to the Republican Party in deciding who is going to be the next nominee."

