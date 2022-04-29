'You are messy!' — Sam Bee reports on the 'gossipy' text message scandal tormenting the GOP

The host of "Full Frontal" on TBS found a great deal of hilarity in the Republican Party's expanding text messaging scandal.
Samantha Bee broke down her views on the "let's destroy our democracy type of texts."
"As of right now, Mark Meadows has turned over 2,319 text messages to the Jan. 6 committee.
"More than 2,000 text messages! This proves definitively that Mark Meadows is a gossipy little b*tch," she said.
Bee broke down text message conversations involving Fox News personality Sean Hannity, Ivanka Trump, Hope Hicks, Jared Kushner, Jason Miller, Rick Perry, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
"There are still more than a thousand texts Meadows refuses to hand over," Bee noted. "Damn, Mark Meadows, you are messy! Delete my number."
Watch:
