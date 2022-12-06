The View disgusted with Justice Alito's 'right-wing humor': 'Why are you still on the court?'

The co-hosts of "The View" went after the case before the Supreme Court about a web designer who might be asked to make a same-sex wedding website against her, violating her personal expression. She hasn't been asked to do something like that nor has she denied service to anyone. She simply believes that her religious freedom to discriminate is being challenged by Colorado's anti-discrimination law.

"Here's what I want to know," Whoopi Goldberg began. "Whose religious freedom are we protecting? Because she's pooping on my religious freedom. The whole idea in the Constitution, about freedom from religious beliefs, is that you don't have to subscribe to your neighbor's beliefs. That's the beauty of it."

She went on to pose a question about whether she would get medical care if she was in an accident in Colorado because a doctor didn't like her political beliefs. The Colorado law doesn't protect political beliefs as a protected issue, nor does the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

"This is why there's such little confidence left in the Court after Justice Alito's decision reversing Roe v. Wade," noted Sunny Hostin. "Unfortunately a lot of times they're not in person. Justice Kagan, Justice Sotomayor and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson were asking that very question. Where do you draw the line then? Because if this is about freedom of speech, they couched it in that way as well, and if this is freedom of religion we know that religion has been used to disguise discrimination."

Joy Behar used the case of the same-sex wedding cake in Colorado, in which a baker said that it was against her beliefs to make a gay wedding cake. She asked if she would be required to make a cake with a swastika despite it being against her beliefs.

"The Supreme Court decided on such a narrow ruling that it just doesn't have any effect on these bigger questions," Hostin noted. "What I learned in law school is no, you can't do it because it's discrimination. There are protected classes and I have to make the cake."

It's another untested case where if someone who isn't Jewish could deny service to a Nazi or white supremacist group.

"I think this one is tough, it's a tough one to think it's a bigoted position to not build a website. I'm also against coerced speech. I kind of flipped the script in my mind. So if you're a gay web designer and someone wants you to create an anti-LGBTQ site you should have a right to opt-out of it. Sunny's point, it's a slippery point. At what point do we make sure that it doesn't go into other aspects of speech? The state doesn't have a right to compel you to do speech you disagree with."

But what Hostin wanted to address is the audio of the Court and the absurd things that the conservative justices said.

"One of the 'jokes' that Justice Alito made, Ketanji Brown Jackson said, 'What if there's a white Santa that says I don't want to take pictures of Black children.' Alito asked, what if is a Black Santa that doesn't want to take pictures of a black kid in a KKK outfit? Because a lot of Black kids wear KKK outfits, really?

"Why are you still on the court, man?" Goldberg cut in.

"What kind of human — is that right-wing humor?" asked Hostin.

