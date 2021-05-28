San Jose gunman was scheduled to face complaints over his racist remarks on day of massacre

A gunman who shot and killed nine co-workers at a San Jose rail yard was supposed to attend a disciplinary hearing over his alleged racist remarks on the day of the massacre.

Colleagues had complained that Samuel Cassidy made inappropriate racial comments to them while working as a station maintenance worker at the Valley Transportation Authority, and he also reportedly boasted about having guns and explosives, reported KNTV-TV.

The 57-year-old Cassidy had been scheduled to face those allegations Wednesday at a so-called Skelly hearing, but instead shot and killed nine co-workers and then himself.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents questioned Cassidy in 2016 after finding books about terrorism and a notebook detailing how much he hated his employer, and local law enforcement described him as "highly disgruntled."