San Diego to sue SeaWorld for $10M in back rent that went unpaid during pandemic
View of main entrance at SeaWorld is seen on August 8, 2020, in San Diego, California. Photo by RBL/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The San Diego City Council decided Monday to take SeaWorld to court in hopes of recouping nearly $10 million in back rent that the city says the marine park failed to pay during the height of the pandemic.

A lawsuit has yet to be filed, and it's unclear how long it will be before the city initiates litigation, but City Attorney Mara W. Elliott's office announced late Monday that the council in closed session had given it authorization to pursue litigation against the theme park. The vote was 8-0, with Councilwoman Vivian Moreno absent.