San Francisco cops indicted for flushing meth down a hotel toilet because it would 'take too long' to report it
(Shutterstock.com)

According to NBC Bay Area, two San Francisco police officers have been charged with destroying evidence after they got rid of credit cards and methamphetamine rather than process and report it.

"Officer Kevin Lyons, a 21-year-veteran, and Kevin Sien, a 5-year veteran, are charged in connection with an incident on July 2 of last year involving the destruction of evidence at the Marriott Marquis hotel in the 700 block of Mission Street," reported Jaxon Van Derbeken. "Hotel workers reported they were looking for missing hotel property in the luggage of a guest who had been locked out because he failed to pay, prosecutors say. The workers found credit cards, IDs and suspected methamphetamine."

"But after arriving to book the evidence, the two officers allegedly told hotel workers that the process would take too long," continued the report. "Prosecutors say the officers put the credit cards and IDs in a bin to be shredded and Lyons flushed the drugs down a toilet."

An attorney representing Sien defended their actions, saying that it might have been “less than perfect police work, but it wasn’t criminal – there’s a huge difference.”

This incident comes a year after a New Jersey police officer was caught running a meth lab out of his home. It also comes as international drug traffickers are trying to deliver meth in larger and larger quantities into the United States — one bust at the Mexican border in California last year of over 5,000 pounds of the illicitly produced narcotic stimulant is believed to be the largest such seizure in U.S. history.

