Suspect arrested in San Francisco synagogue shooting

Police arrested a man late Friday for firing off blank rounds from a handgun earlier this week at a San Francisco synagogue.
The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested after police developed probable case to obtain a search warrant at the man's home, where investigators said they found evidence from that incident and another one that happened nearly an hour later, reported KGO-TV.
Video shows the man entering Schneerson Jewish Center on Wednesday evening and firing gunshots, which turned out to be blank rounds, and then flee the synagogue.
"Terrorism doesn't have to have killings," said Rabbi Alon Chanukov, the vice president of the synagogue. "In my mind, what he did was he came and he did a terrorist attack. He came to terrorize people."
Police said he took part in another unspecified incident nearly an hour later.
No injuries were reported in the synagogue shooting, but the congregation took additional security measures ahead of this weekend's services.