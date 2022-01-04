Girlfriend of police officer who died after Jan. 6 says Trump 'needs to be in prison' for sparking Capitol riot

The girlfriend of the Capitol Police officer who died after the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is speaking out, saying that former President Donald Trump should serve prison time for his alleged role in sparking the riot.
Speaking to PBS News Hour, Sandra Garza, who was in a relationship with Officer Brian D. Sicknick, said she wants to see justice for Sicknick, who suffered two strokes just hours after rioters attacked him with chemical spray. He was 42. The medical examiner ruled his death to be from natural causes.
“I hold Donald Trump 100 percent responsible for what happened on January 6 and all of the people that have enabled him, enabled him that day, and continue to enable him now,” said Garza.
“Personally, for me, I think he needs to be in prison. That is what I think," she said after referring to Trump as a horrible person.
Watch the video below:
