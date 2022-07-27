'Sandwich Nazi' MAGA rioter who attacked Officer Brian Sicknick takes a plea — and could serve one year in jail
Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick (US Capitol Police)

On Wednesday, CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, the foremost reporter covering the trials of the January 6 defendants, reported that George Tanios — the Capitol rioter accused of assaulting Officer Brian Sicknick — has pleaded guilty.

According to MacFarlane, Tanios has accepted charges of entering restricted building and disorderly conduct, and his co-defendant Julian Khater has been offered similar terms.

As part of the plea, Tanios could serve up to a year in jail.

Tanios, a restauranteur who hailed from Morgantown, West Virginia and proclaimed himself the "Sandwich Nazi," was condemned by his former employees after he photographed himself at the attack. Kenneth Dufalla, his former business partner, said of him, "He's an embarrassment to fellow hard-working, God-fearing, humble citizens of Morgantown and fellow Trump supporters ... He was easily the most hated man in Morgantown."

Officer Sicknick, who defended the Capitol against the pro-Trump rioters, became a national name after he died shortly following the attack on the Capitol. The D.C. medical examiner's office determined he had died of multiple strokes, and officially classified it as natural causes rather than homicide, although the report noted that "all that transpired played a role in his condition."

Almost 900 people have been charged in connection with the January 6 insurrection. The charges range from trespassing to assaulting law enforcement, and some members of right-wing paramilitary groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy.

