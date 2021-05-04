WATCH: ‘Creepy’ anti-maskers get brutally mocked as they protest outside California school

Anti-maskers clashed with students and passersby outside a California school.
The demonstrators stood outside various Santa Monica schools, where some high school seniors engaged in a counter-protest making absurd demands about valet parking and references to "Spongebob Squarepants," while parents told the protesters to leave, reported Patch.
Still more counter protesters show up, this time with “legalize ranch” and “I hate signs” signs. https://t.co/oSwwLqQ3TQ— Samuel Braslow (@Samuel Braslow)1620085414.0
"You're not supposed to talk to other people's children, okay?" said one father. "You're walking around a school -- creepy."
That father told the demonstrators, who oppose the district's mask mandate and other measures to halt the spread of coronavirus, to stay away from John Adams Middle School and Will Rogers Elementary, while teens confronted the protesters.
Journalist Samuel Braslow, of the Beverly Hills Courier, recorded a series of videos of the encounters.
"Kill yourself," one girl screams as she walks past the protesters.
One protester tries handing out cards to the middle school students as they leave school. One girl tells them to “k… https://t.co/JjraNcHWVW— Samuel Braslow (@Samuel Braslow)1620081187.0
A woman told the protesters that she had lost three family members to COVID-19, but one demonstrator indicates that he doesn't care.
"It probably wasn't even COVID that killed them," the demonstrator said.
A woman tells a protester that she has lost 3 family members to covid. The anti-masker says “it probably wasn’t eve… https://t.co/wyZEip6SCu— Samuel Braslow (@Samuel Braslow)1620078471.0
One parent, apparently recognizing one of the protesters, yells at the group through his window. “Now I know, you’r… https://t.co/lXlR1zSkPp— Samuel Braslow (@Samuel Braslow)1620083891.0