SantaCon’s boozy St. Nicks return to Manhattan for annual drinkfest
Stephen McGovern, middle, sports his "Nightmare Before Christmas" sweater to SantaCon with his friends on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in New York. - Rebecca White/New York Daily News/TNS

SantaCon reveler Chris Paprocky wore the requisite red suit but passed on the white beard. “I don’t want it to interfere what I’m doing,” the Long Islander explained Saturday on Eighth Ave. “Eating! Drinking!” The annual booze-fueled celebration of the upcoming Christmas holiday started early for the 22-year-old from Stony Brook, who grabbed his first drink on the train into Manhattan around 9 a.m. “Just for the special occasion,” said Paprocky, accompanied by five friends. “Just some Michelob Ultras. Just keeping it light.” The event, billed on its website as “a charitable, non-political, non...