George Santos ridiculed for saying Biden should be impeached: 'Sit this one out'
George Santos, R-N.Y., at a conference in Las Vegas last month. (Wade Vandervort/AFP)

The Democrat who is fighting for George Santos' congressional seat called the Republican out on Tuesday, telling him to "Sit this one out" in reference to the impeachment discussions brewing in Washington, D.C.

Santos, who has been under fire for a barrage of criticism since it was reported that he made up large chunks of his biography before being elected, is also facing indictments for fraud and other charges.

Santos suggested on Tuesday that President Joe Biden should be impeached, piggybacking off of comments made by other far-right representatives in the House.

The comments on his post were flooded with negative criticism, with one user writing, "Shouldn’t you be worrying about your own criminal behavior?"

Anna M. Kaplan, the Democrat running to challenge Santos for his district, posted an image of the news headline --- and wrote, "Sit this one out, George," echoing many of the comments on Santos' post.

She then added:

"Kevin McCarthy should expel George Santos instead of this partisan impeachment inquiry. I am the Democrat running to defeat George Santos, flip this district, and flip the House blue," the challenger wrote.

