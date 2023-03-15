View host suggests Melania Trump gets 'monies in exchange' for staying married

The View co-host Sara Haines on Wednesday implied that Melania Trump is being paid to stay married to her husband, former President Donald Trump.

During a panel discussion on the program, co-host Sunny Hostin knocked down legal arguments that the former president is not guilty of breaking campaign finance laws by paying off porn star Stormy Daniels to silence her about an affair. Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina suggested to ABC News that Donald Trump paid off Daniels to protect his wife from embarrassment, not to benefit his presidential campaign.

Hostin pointed out that Melania Trump's former best friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff revealed that Melania Trump knew about her husband's affair before the payoff.

"I don't think Melania wants anything to do with the man," Hostin argued.

"But why is she still there?" co-host Joe Behar asked.

"I'm sure she gets- never mind," Haines began before stopping herself.

"There have been allegations," Hostin prompted.

"There could be monies in exchange, deals made," Haines explained.

Hostin, an attorney, cautioned Haines to say "allegedly."

"I said allegedly!" Haines exclaimed.

Haines' remarks were first reported by The Wrap.

Watch the video below from ABC.