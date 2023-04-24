Sarah Huckabee Sanders' new campaign 'real women don't have to fake it' leads to hilarious mockery

On Sunday evening, Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders launched a new campaign that was meant to be an attack on transgender women, with an insult about them not being "real women." But it didn't work out quite the way she thought.
The campaign mocked a recent decision by Bud Light to partner with an online influencer that is trans. It was an attempt to sell beer koozies. The campaign slogan is where she lost people, however.
"Real women don't have to fake it," Huckabee Sanders tweeted.
While she intended for the comment to be about gender, many women mocked it because it references the infamous adage about women faking orgasms.
Ryan Vivian noted he thought it was a "Saturday Night Live" ad or something from "The Daily Show." In fact, as of publication, about a dozen people were asking if it was an SNL skit with a dozen more asking if it was real.
"Holy s--t. This is real," a shocked JoJoFromJerz said.
"Dear lord," said Australian journalist Neil McMahon.
"Just remember this tweet is from a Governor of a state and not an SNL skit- (How high did your cringe meter go?)" PlowOn tweeted.
Others posted Gifs of people laughing hysterically.
Antonia Lee Donnelly took it a different route, highlighting the fakeness of politicians. "You're a liar, you fake it every day."
Others noted that the voiceover for the video was very masculine sounding.
See the video below or at the link here.
\u201cReal women don\u2019t have to fake it.\n\nWATCH\u2b07\ufe0f\u201d— Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@Sarah Huckabee Sanders) 1682300114