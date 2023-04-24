Sarah Huckabee Sanders' new campaign 'real women don't have to fake it' leads to hilarious mockery

In another case, a group of young adults was driving to a friend's house in New York when they got lost and had to turn around. They pulled into a driveway to do so, and the owner allegedly shot into their car, killing one of them.

In Texas, a group of cheerleaders was in uniform as they returned from a competition. One of the teens accidently tried to get into the wrong car. She apologized, and they got into their vehicle, but the person in the car allegedly shot at the girls anyway, killing one of them and injuring another.

When a kid accidentally let his basketball roll into a neighbor's driveway, the neighbor came after the father, allegedly shooting him and his 6-year-old daughter.

Now, Waldes Thomas and his girlfriend, Diamond D'arville, are the latest in that line of people being fired on by gunmen.

The Florida couple escaped the Broward County home unharmed and reported the incident to the police.

“He’s like, ‘Who are you?’ and we’re saying we’re with Instacart,” D’arville told WTVJ. “I had seen him pull out a gun and that’s when I said, ‘We got to go, we got to go!' I was scared, I’m not going to lie.”

“(A detective) asked if we wanted to prosecute and we agreed to do that, but he said since they didn’t break any laws or do anything unlawful, they couldn’t do anything because we were on their property,” D’arville said.

“It’s just not right — even if you have a gun, I understand you’re trying to protect your family, but you don’t come outside shooting,” D’arville told the news station. “We’re telling you what we’re here, we’re trying to leave and you’re blocking us in, it could’ve just been on our way and they made it bigger than what it was.”

"Each party appeared justified in their actions based on the circumstances they perceived. And no criminal charges are being filed..." the police department told NBC in a statement.

In recent years, there have been numerous reports of delivery drivers being assaulted, robbed and even killed while on the job. Many of these incidents have been linked to the rise of food delivery services such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub, which have created a new class of workers who are often working in precarious conditions.

While some companies have taken steps to improve the safety of their workers, many others have been criticized for not doing enough to protect their employees. Critics argue that these companies have a responsibility to provide their workers with training, safety equipment, and other resources that can help reduce the risks they face.

“The safety of the entire Instacart community is incredibly important to us, and we take immediate action when we receive reports of violence or threats of violence made against any member of the Instacart community. We have reached out to the shopper and will cooperate with law enforcement on any ongoing investigation," Insacart said in a statement.

See the full report. And watch the news report below or here:



