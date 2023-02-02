'Firehose of disinformation' Sarah Huckabee Sanders to give State of the Union response
Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Saul Loeb/AFP)

It was announced on Thursday that Donald Trump's former White House press secretary, who now serves as the governor of Arkansas, will deliver the GOP response to the president's State of the Union Address.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders' national image is fraught with years of misleading comments that left even conservative Charlie Sykes wondering if she was the best option to deliver a rational response.

"She was also a firehose of misinformation and disinformation from the Trump era," Sykes lamented during an appearance on MSNBC. "Another data point about the Republican Party not moving on from the Trump years and not adjusting or calibrating their approach. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has not been governor very long."

"She's established herself as somebody who is prioritizing the culture war, the hot-button culture war issues that we are hearing from Ron DeSantis. It's an interesting choice for Republicans who want a little flashback to the glory days of the press briefings when Donald Trump was in the White House. They will get another dose of it."

The GOP response will come amid talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden about whether or not the government will be shut down over the debt ceiling.

