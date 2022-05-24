Sarah Palin says the 'Book of Esther' was the last one she's read

Former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin has answered another question about her reading habits – strangely enough – in her latest political quest, the race to fill the Alaska’s vacant U.S. House seat.



Palin responded to a questionnaire posed by the Alaska News Source:

“What is the last book you’ve read?” the questionnaire asked. Palin’s response:

“The Book of Esther.”

That evoked memories of Palin’s disastrous 2008 interview -- as the late Sen. John McCain’s running mate – with CBS news anchor Katie Couric.

Asked by Couric “what newspaper do you read,” Palin raised early doubts about her gravitas with this jaw-dropping exchange:

COURIC: And when it comes to establishing your world view, I was curious, what newspapers and magazines did you regularly read before you were tapped for this — to stay informed and to understand the world?

PALIN: I’ve read most of them again with a great appreciation for the press, for the media —

COURIC: But what ones specifically? I’m curious.

PALIN: Um, all of them, any of them that have been in front of me over all these years.

COURIC: Can you name any of them?

PALIN: I have a vast variety of sources where we get our news.

At least Palin was prepared with her four-word answer to the reading question posed 14 years later. She is among the top contenders in a June 11 special election to fill Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat, which was vacated by the March 18 death of Rep. Don Young.

Palin harkened back to another famous line from 2008 – “drill, baby, drill” – as to what would be her main focus in Congress. Here’s her response to Alaska News Source:

“At a time when rising energy prices are straining the budgets of working families, the first and most important step the federal government should take is allowing us access to develop our resources, including opening up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to responsible, ethical development. There are literally billions of barrels of oil just waiting for us to ‘drill, baby, drill.’ Instead, the Biden administration is closing off millions of acres of prime lands in order to appease the far-left wing of the democrat party (sic).”

Palin began her career in 1992 at the age of 28 as a member of the Wasilla City Council. She had spent most of her adult life in politics since becoming mayor of Wasilla, governor of Alaska and candidate for vice president.

But with no apparent sense of irony, this is how Palin described why she entered the race to fill the seat of Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in U.S. history, having held the seat for 49 years:

“When Rep. Young passed away, I realized that we were in very real danger of being represented in Congress by an establishment, career politician who would put their own interests ahead of those of the hard-working men and women of Alaska. I couldn’t just sit back and watch that happen.”