Sarah Palin announces bid for Congress — but doesn’t tell the Anchorage newspaper: report

On Friday, former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) made good on recent hints and announced that she will be running for Congress to fill the seat vacated by the late Rep. Don Young — marking her first foray into elected office since resigning as governor more than a decade prior.

"America is at a tipping point. As I've watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight," said Palin in her statement. "At this critical time in our nation's history, we need leaders who will combat the left's socialist, big-government, America last agenda."

But her candidacy kicked off in an awkward manor when Nat Herz of the Anchorage Daily News stated that Palin hadn't sent this press release to their newspaper — forcing them to ask the public and the office of Sarah Palin to help them corroborate the release's authenticity.