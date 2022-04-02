Sarah Palin announces bid for Congress — but doesn’t tell the Anchorage newspaper: report

On Friday, former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) made good on recent hints and announced that she will be running for Congress to fill the seat vacated by the late Rep. Don Young — marking her first foray into elected office since resigning as governor more than a decade prior.
"America is at a tipping point. As I've watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight," said Palin in her statement. "At this critical time in our nation's history, we need leaders who will combat the left's socialist, big-government, America last agenda."
Sarah Palin announces she\u2019s running for Congress, reentering national politics after more than a decade hiatus.pic.twitter.com/xEMeMiQH7Y— Jeremy W. Peters (@Jeremy W. Peters) 1648857662
But her candidacy kicked off in an awkward manor when Nat Herz of the Anchorage Daily News stated that Palin hadn't sent this press release to their newspaper — forcing them to ask the public and the office of Sarah Palin to help them corroborate the release's authenticity.
We did not get this release and actually need to confirm that this is legit, so if you know Sarah Palin or can somehow corroborate this, please let us know. 907-793-0312 or nherz@adn.com. #AKleg #AKelecthttps://twitter.com/jwpetersNYT/status/1510044599393427461\u00a0\u2026— Nat Herz (@Nat Herz) 1648858179
Join our campaign -> http://www.sarahforalaska.com\u00a0\n\n\u201cToday I\u2019m announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House seat representing Alaska. Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years.\u201d - SPpic.twitter.com/pdMpeDGlRV— Sarah Palin (@Sarah Palin) 1648860779