It has only been a few days and there are 40 candidates running for Congress in Alaska, but former President Donald Trump has gone all-in on Sarah Palin.
In a statement Sunday evening, Trump explained that Palin endorsed him very early on in the process and, according to Trump, it worked out well.
Trump went on to salute Palin for losing her lawsuit against the New York Times, claiming that she was standing up to "the fake news media," which the judge in the case declared was not true.
"Sarah lifted the McCain presidential campaign out of the dumps despite the fact that she had to endure some very evil, stupid, and jealous people within the campaign itself," Trump continued. "They were out to destroy her, but she didn't let that happen."
A 2010 study from Stanford University researchers revealed that Palin cost McCain about 2.1 million votes.
After losing the 2008 race, Palin quit her job as the Alaska governor.
