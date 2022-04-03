'People still remember her quitting': Sarah Palin's bid for Congress trashed by Alaska Republicans

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's abrupt bid to run for Alaska's open House of Representatives seat has some of the state's GOP campaign consultant and conservative activists both baffled and unimpressed reports Politico.

Palin, who burst on the scene as the vice presidential running mate of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) in 2008, quickly flamed out after losing the election and then quit as governor which, in turn, upset Alaskans who have long memories, the report states.

Now that she is has joined the over fifty other candidates hoping to take the seat of Rep. Don Young, who died on March 18, questions are being raised over whether she stands a chance of jumping back into politics after leaving the scene.

According to Politico's David Siders, Palin's sudden entry into the race caught many by surprise.

Writing her bid "caught Republicans off guard" Siders reports enthusiasm for her run is muted at best.

"There had been speculation, but I was surprised. She will certainly be a contender. Beyond that … I don’t know how it will be received,” admitted Cynthia Henry, the Republican national committeewoman from Alaska, who added, "She hasn’t been active in politics since the run for vice president and her service as governor. She hasn’t been involved, or I haven’t seen her at events.”

Alaska pollster Ivan Moore said the former half-term governor has some work to do because -- with a favorability rating at 31 percent -- she is starting out in a bad spot.

“Let’s face it. She has been substantively underwater for many, many years now, and it really dates back to when she quit,” Moore explained and then warned, "Alaskans weren’t very impressed with that.”

One unnamed GOP strategist claimed Palin is "certainly the favorite, just because everyone knows her,” but cautioned, "People still remember her quitting … It’s not a slam dunk.”

Siders reports, "The political landscape — in Alaska, like every Republican-leaning state — may be more favorable to Palin’s smash-mouth politics than it was in 2008. Trump, who won Alaska by about 10 percentage points in 2020 — and with whom Palin spoke last week — is now the fulcrum of the GOP. He encouraged her to run for Congress, and if he endorses her — and campaigns for her — it will likely help her with the Republican base."

You can read more here.