Sarah Palin offers bizarre theory about how Democrats 'planned' GOP's Biden investigation
Newsmax/screen grab

Failed vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin on Wednesday accused Democrats of planning a Republican investigation into President Joe Biden and his family.

Palin discussed Biden's so-called "corruption" during an appearance on Newsmax.

"I think it's becoming exposed because their strategy, the left strategy, is to get us so riled up and so angry about the corruption of Joe Biden and his family that at the last minute, they're gonna have Biden bailed," she argued. "He's not going to be the nominee. They're going to throw in somebody else who will be their messiah, their new savior."

"And then that will take away so many of the arguments that the right has against the left in this presidential campaign season," Palin added. "It's all planned, it's all strategy."

Watch the video from Newsmax below or at this link.

